LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 107,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,533,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

