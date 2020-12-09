LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1,804.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 267,977 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1,620.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 882,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.