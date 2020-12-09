LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BGT opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.