LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of MNR opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.