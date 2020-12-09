LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMOM. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 802.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

