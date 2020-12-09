LPL Financial LLC Sells 26,134 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,974 shares of company stock worth $9,142,411. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

BYD opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.