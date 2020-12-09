LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

