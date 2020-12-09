LPL Financial LLC Sells 460 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $481,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

