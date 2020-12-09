LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,517 Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAS stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.