LPL Financial LLC Sells 863 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,550.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.