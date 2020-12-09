LPL Financial LLC Sells 891 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 411.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

