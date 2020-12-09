LPL Financial LLC Takes $790,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $590,000.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. Barclays began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.