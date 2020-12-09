Lucia Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,053 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

