Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $371.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.81. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.52.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

