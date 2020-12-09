Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 1511182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

Specifically, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.