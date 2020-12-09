Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

