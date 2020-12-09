Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,699 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,226,000. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,891,000 after acquiring an additional 474,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

