Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate DCF of around $1-$1.05 billion this year even amid the industry slump. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. The recent spate of project cancellations have made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

MMP stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.