MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.