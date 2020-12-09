Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.