Mark A. Emmert Sells 5,600 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXPD opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

