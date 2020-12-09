Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

