Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.