MEMBERS Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 341.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

