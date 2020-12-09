Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 82.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Methanex by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,207 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,652,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,513,000 after acquiring an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Methanex by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

