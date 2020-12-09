MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

MET stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in MetLife by 9.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

