MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGF stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0287 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

