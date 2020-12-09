M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 133,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Trinseo by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 122,850 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trinseo by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

