Michael E. Yonker Sells 1,465 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $138.84 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.