Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:MTP opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTP. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 939.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

