Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Down 14.0% in November

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.73.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. 39.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.