Mitek Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 411% compared to the typical daily volume of 474 call options.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at $835,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,480 shares of company stock worth $1,947,762. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

MITK opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $552.30 million, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

