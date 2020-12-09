Morgan Stanley Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Underweight

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.