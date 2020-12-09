Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Morphic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Morphic by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $124,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,078.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $183,518.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,199 shares in the company, valued at $186,527.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,117 shares of company stock worth $1,556,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

