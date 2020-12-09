Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $121.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as low as $90.46 and last traded at $91.07. Approximately 907,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 856,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.53.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

