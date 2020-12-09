New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 1,701,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,912% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

New Age Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWGFF)

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

