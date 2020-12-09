NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.74.

Shares of NKE opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $140.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,276 shares of company stock worth $97,051,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

