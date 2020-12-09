Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,941.0 days.

Nippon Paint stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.72. Nippon Paint has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.