North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

NOA opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

