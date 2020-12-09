NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.89.

NRG opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in NRG Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 73,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 979,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

