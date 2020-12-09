Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NMI opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

