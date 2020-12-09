nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 147.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 191,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

