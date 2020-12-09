Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMP. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.36. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

