Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,402 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

