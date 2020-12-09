Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

