ON Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,861 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 6,620 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,016. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after buying an additional 3,928,032 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,008,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

