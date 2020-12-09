Orange’s (ORAN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.473 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Orange by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

