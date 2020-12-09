OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €51.66 ($60.78) and last traded at €52.00 ($61.18). Approximately 38,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.20 ($61.41).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of -25.87.

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

