Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) & Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Financial Survey

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sharp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sharp pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sharp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Otis Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Otis Worldwide and Sharp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otis Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sharp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Sharp.

Profitability

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Sharp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Sharp 0.73% 10.19% 1.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Sharp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sharp $20.89 billion 0.33 $192.82 million $0.14 23.21

Sharp has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Summary

Otis Worldwide beats Sharp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment offers mobile phones, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, solar cells, storage batteries, personal computers, etc. The Smart Business Solutions segment provides digital multi-function printers, information displays, POS systems, electronic cash registers, commercial projectors, options and consumables, and software. The IoT Electronics Devices segment offers camera modules, camera modules manufacturing facilities, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CCD/CMOS sensors, semiconductor lasers, in-vehicle cameras, FA equipment, washing machines, etc. The Advance Display Systems segment provides LCD color televisions, Blu-ray Disc recorders, audio equipment, and display modules. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

