Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Increased to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

